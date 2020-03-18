UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurovision Song Contest In Rotterdam Canceled Due To COVID-19 Outbreak - Organizers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 07:24 PM

Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - Organizers

Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced on Wednesday the cancellation of this year's edition of the contest, which was due to take place in the Netherlands in May, over the COVID-19 outbreak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced on Wednesday the cancellation of this year's edition of the contest, which was due to take place in the Netherlands in May, over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned," the organizers wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Rotterdam Netherlands May 2020 Event

Recent Stories

UAE temporarily suspends visas on arrival amid COV ..

10 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Committee holds meeting via vi ..

25 minutes ago

UAE citizens temporarily prohibited from travellin ..

25 minutes ago

Nine years old girl reunited with her family in Is ..

1 minute ago

OSCE Calls on Italy to Apprehend Neo-Nazi Groups T ..

1 minute ago

Russia, Hungary Agree Ukraine Should Guarantee Min ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.