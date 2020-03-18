Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak - Organizers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Organizers of the Eurovision Song Contest announced on Wednesday the cancellation of this year's edition of the contest, which was due to take place in the Netherlands in May, over the COVID-19 outbreak.

"It is with deep regret that we have to announce the cancellation of the Eurovision Song Contest 2020 in Rotterdam.

Over the past few weeks we have explored many alternative options to allow the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead. However the uncertainty created by the spread of COVID-19 throughout Europe and the restrictions put in place by the governments of the participating broadcasters and the Dutch authorities means the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has taken the difficult decision that it is impossible to continue with the live event as planned," the organizers wrote on Twitter.