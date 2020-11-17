Eurovision Song Contest to Keep Same Semi-Final Format as Canceled 2020 Edition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) The Eurovision Song Contest will not hold a semi-final allocation draw for the 2021 competition and instead use the line-up for the canceled 2020 edition, according to an official press release published on Tuesday.

"With the same 41 countries that would have sung in Rotterdam last May participating again in 2021, the Reference Group of the Eurovision Song Contest has agreed not to proceed with a new Allocation Draw in January. That means all the countries drawn to perform in Semi-Finals 1 and 2 this year will remain in the same show for Rotterdam 2021," the press release read.

Russia, which was supposed to be represented by the internationally-renowned group Little Big in the 2020 competition, will participate in the first semi-final, which is scheduled to take place on May 18.

The 2020 edition of the Eurovision Song Contest was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In its place, the European Broadcasting Corporation aired a two-hour event showcasing the songs that had been chosen to compete at the canceled competition.

The Netherlands won the right to host the next edition of the Eurovision Song Contest after Duncan Laurence won the 2019 competition with the song "Arcade." Russia's Sergey Lazarev finished in third place.