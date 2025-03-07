Open Menu

Eurozone 2024 Economic Growth Revised Up To 0.9%

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM

Eurozone 2024 economic growth revised up to 0.9%

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The eurozone economy grew by 0.9 percent in 2024, revised data showed Friday, higher than a previous estimate of 0.7 percent.

The EU's official statistics agency also revised growth for the fourth quarter of 2024 for the second time to 0.2 percent in the 20-country single Currency area, from 0.1 percent estimated in February.

Eurostat in January had initially said the eurozone economy stalled in the final quarter of 2024.

The revision is a small bit of good news as Europe has remained stuck in near-stagnation for two years, slowed down especially by sky-high energy costs following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

The eurozone recorded growth of 0.4 percent in 2023.

Now the economy faces the threat of painful tariffs from US President Donald Trump, although the European Union has made bolstering the bloc's competitiveness its priority.

The eurozone's economic performance has been weighed down by the EU's two biggest economic powerhouses, Germany and France.

Germany recorded a contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024, while France shrunk by 0.1 percent in the same period.

The 27-country EU as a whole grew by 1.0 percent in 2024, up from the previous estimate of 0.9 percent.

Recent Stories

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal ..

DP World, Mawani inaugurate SAR3 billion terminal in Jeddah

17 minutes ago
 ERC brings community together with largest Iftar e ..

ERC brings community together with largest Iftar ever in Mukalla

17 minutes ago
 Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March ..

Investopia's fifth edition to take place on March 31 in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago
 Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of financ ..

Majlis Mohamed bin Zayed explores future of finance in age of intelligence

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

2 hours ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

2 hours ago
Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

2 hours ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

2 hours ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

2 hours ago
 Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

3 hours ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World