UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Agree Details Of Tiny Eurozone Budget

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:30 PM

Eurozone agree details of tiny eurozone budget

European finance ministers agreed Thursday on the basic terms of a tiny eurozone budget that has been scaled back from the ambitious goal of French President Emmanuel Macron

Luxembourg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :European finance ministers agreed Thursday on the basic terms of a tiny eurozone budget that has been scaled back from the ambitious goal of French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We have a new pillar in the foundation supporting the euro," Eurogroup head Mario Centeno told reporters after ministers clinched the deal after hours of haggling in Luxembourg.

Critics however, dismissed his optimism.

Launched two decades ago, the euro single Currency is often said to be undermined by the wide economic disparities of its member countries, a chasm that helped cause the debt crisis.

France, backed by other high-debt partners such as Spain, had called for the eurozone to wield a joint spending power, where richer countries could boost the economies of strugglers.

But the Netherlands and other northern countries refused any transfer of wealth and worked successfully during almost two years of negotiations to gut the budget idea of its original intention.

Instead, ministers decided on the details of something called a budgetary instrument that for now is limited to just 17 billion Euros over seven years and would be attached to the EU budget.

Inspired by the bailout programmes for Greece, Portugal and Ireland, the tool only helps governments that deliver politically difficult reforms, such as loosening hiring and firing rules, slashing pensions or privatising state companies.

"We have reached an agreement on the general framework ... but there are still important issues to be resolved", said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, acknowledging that there had been "difficult discussions".

France is holding out hope eurozone members will be allowed to increase the pot either through national contributions from member states that so wish, or through external resources, such as a special tax.

For now, the debate is kicked over to the thorny EU budget negotiations, where all the 27 member states, including non-euro nations, will have to agree to see a slice of bloc-wide spending go to a eurozone pet project.

Those negotiations are already tense with the departure of net contributor Britain, putting pressure on rich countries to fork out more cash to the EU budget, or see coveted European programmes slashed.

Macron's budget dream "crashed in the desert of eurozone nonsense a while ago and attempts to rescue the remains get increasingly desperate," said analyst Lucas Guttenberg of the Delors Institute in Berlin.

"In the end, it's pretty clear now that some member states just don't want a meaningful fiscal instrument. That is the reality," he said.

Related Topics

Firing Budget Berlin Luxembourg Ireland Spain Portugal Netherlands Greece Euro All From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Russia keen on filling UAE’s food import demand, ..

2 minutes ago

Noorul Haq Qadri given task to meet JUI-F’s Chie ..

8 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of 16 T Bollard Pull Pusher ..

12 minutes ago

Vladimir Putin to begin visit to UAE next week

17 minutes ago

Putin&#039;s landmark visit: Diplomatic success of ..

17 minutes ago

Russia's New Resurs-P Satellites to Be Launched in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.