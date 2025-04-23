Eurozone Business Activity 'broadly Unchanged' In April: Survey
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 09:24 PM
Business activity in the eurozone remained "broadly unchanged" in April as manufacturing held up in the face of US tariffs but confidence in the year ahead soured, a closely watched survey showed Wednesday
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025)
The HCOB Flash Eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global stood at 50.1 this month, down from 50.9 in March.
Any reading above 50 indicates growth, while a figure below 50 shows contraction.
"Manufacturing seems to be holding up better than expected. Despite the US introducing general tariffs of 10 percent and car tariffs of 25 percent at the start of April, most manufacturers in the eurozone are not too fazed," said Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank.
"Instead of falling off a cliff, they've actually increased production for the second month in a row, and even more robustly than in March," he said.
De la Rubia added however that the service sector had "turned into a bit of a party pooper" and was dragging the economy as a whole towards "stagnation territory".
The survey showed that business sentiment across the board fell to its lowest level in over two years and that there was a faster reduction in new orders.
"The drop in confidence was widespread, both in terms of sector and geographical coverage," it said.
the latest figures gave the European Central Bank "some mild support for its rate-cutting stance", de la Rubia said.
