Eurozone Business Activity Stabilises In March

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Eurozone business activity stabilises in March

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) business activity in the eurozone stabilised in March thanks largely to a "modest recovery" in the service sector, a closely watched survey showed Thursday.

The HCOB Flash eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global stood at 49.9 in March, up from 49.2 in February, itself revised up from an initial reading of 48.9.

A figure below 50 indicates contraction. The latest reading -- though right on that threshold -- was the highest registered in nine months.

"Business activity in the euro area came close to stabilising in March" with "only a marginal decline in output of goods and services", the survey said.

It noted however that continuing output declines in the eurozone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, were preventing the index from registering an expansion.

Overall activity in the service sector rose for the second month, posting the biggest increase since June 2023.

