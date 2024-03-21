Eurozone Business Activity Stabilises In March
Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2024 | 07:13 PM
Business activity in the eurozone stabilised in March thanks largely to a "modest recovery" in the service sector, a closely watched survey showed Thursday
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2024) Business activity in the eurozone stabilised in March thanks largely to a "modest recovery" in the service sector, a closely watched survey showed Thursday.
The HCOB Flash eurozone purchasing managers' index (PMI) published by S&P Global stood at 49.9 in March, up from 49.2 in February.
A figure below 50 indicates contraction. The latest reading -- though right on that threshold -- was the highest registered in nine months.
"Business activity in the euro area came close to stabilising in March" with "only a marginal decline in output of goods and services", the survey said.
It noted however that continuing output declines in the eurozone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, were preventing the index from registering an expansion.
Overall activity in the service sector rose for the second month, posting the biggest increase since June 2023.
Manufacturing output, however, fell for the 12th successive month, though the decline was becoming less steep.
The indicator will feed into calculations on European Central Bank interest rates and the prospect for a rates cut as inflation risks recede in the European Union.
ECB chief Christine Lagarde warned Wednesday of the risk of acting "too late" on cutting rates, firming up the likelihood of a reduction in June when the bank unveils its latest growth and inflation projections.
The ECB has kept its interest rates steady since October, following an unprecedented series of increases to tame what was red-hot inflation.
"Survey details show that the growth rate of employment and price pressures are easing," said Clemente De Lucia, senior European economist at Deutsche Bank.
But he noted that the March reading was still just below the ECB projection of a very slight PMI increase into expansion territory.
- 'Green shoots' -
"Green shoots are emerging for later this year, but expect continued economic stagnation for now," said Bert Colijn, senior eurozone economist at ING bank.
The easing of inflationary pressures in the services sector "helps our view of a June rate cut from the ECB", he added. "A lot will depend on the consumer, who is gradually regaining purchasing power as real wage growth is now positive."
Cyrus de la Rubia, chief economist at Hamburg Commercial Bank, who was quoted in the statement on the PMI reading, said that while PMI sentiment in Germany and France showed the same degree of weakness, there were differences.
"First, in Germany the output index improved in March, while in France it deteriorated. And second, the downturn in France is more widespread than in Germany, with both the manufacturing and services sectors contracting," he said.
"In Germany, on the other hand, it's only the manufacturing sector that is showing negative growth, while the services sector is broadly stagnating."
rmb/js
Recent Stories
DC inaugurates Gorakhpur Nursery set up by PHA on 1000 kanals
KP Govt to launch work place-based technical training project: SACM
Mass Iftar parties strengthen bond of brotherhood, mutual coexistence
KP Govt initiates work-based training scheme for technical education
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chin ..
296 Head Constables of Hyderabad range promoted as ASI
Samson’s inaugurates tree plantation drive on Int'l Forest Day
Gang busted; cash, 3 stolen motorbikes recovered
Balochistan govt urged to take steps for preserving forests
Stock markets rally as more rate cuts eyed
Anti encroachment drive, RCB confiscate four truckloads
PSF invites research proposals under CRP
More Stories From World
-
India's recent acts, remarks over China's Zangnan 'serve election purpose': Chinese analysts11 minutes ago
-
Portugal awaits new PM as final results roll in56 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's exports to China up nearly 5% in Jan-Feb1 hour ago
-
Russia targets Kyiv after Putin vows revenge for border strikes1 hour ago
-
Top Slovak presidential contenders at odds over Ukraine1 hour ago
-
Canadian pair lead after World Championships short programme1 hour ago
-
Press Release from Business Wire: Bentley Systems, Incorporated2 hours ago
-
Clashes between rival communities in Chad kill 422 hours ago
-
Australia says BAE to build fleet of nuclear-powered submarines2 hours ago
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying result3 hours ago
-
Separatist leader Puigdemont to unveil plan for Catalonia's snap May election3 hours ago
-
Russian army says captured another village in eastern Ukraine3 hours ago