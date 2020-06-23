UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Business Shrinks But Decline Slows: PMI Survey

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 02:16 PM

Eurozone business shrinks but decline slows: PMI survey

Private sector economic activity in the eurozone shrank further in June but the rate of decline slowed compared to during the coronavirus lockdown, IHS Markit said Tuesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Private sector economic activity in the eurozone shrank further in June but the rate of decline slowed compared to during the coronavirus lockdown, IHS Markit said Tuesday.

The firm's closely-watched PMI index rose to 47.5 points from 31.9 in May and a historic low of 13.6 in April but was still below the key 50 points level which represents a contraction.

Related Topics

April May June From First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, Turkmenistan Foreign Minister ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Foreign Minister, Maldivian counterpart discus ..

20 minutes ago

Defense at MH17 Hearing Suggests Ukrainian Armed F ..

4 minutes ago

Houthi Forces Say Conducted Major Operation Agains ..

4 minutes ago

Excise recovers ice and hashish

4 minutes ago

China threatens retaliation for US curbs on 'propa ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.