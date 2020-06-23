Eurozone business shrinks but decline slows: PMI survey

Private sector economic activity in the eurozone shrank further in June but the rate of decline slowed compared to during the coronavirus lockdown, IHS Markit said Tuesday

The firm's closely-watched PMI index rose to 47.5 points from 31.9 in May and a historic low of 13.6 in April but was still below the key 50 points level which represents a contraction.