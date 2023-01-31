UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Dodges Recession But Gloomy Outlook Persists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 07:48 PM

Eurozone dodges recession but gloomy outlook persists

The eurozone economy showed greater resilience than expected after avoiding a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, official data showed Tuesday, but the outlook remained gloomy as soaring prices dampen growth

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ):The eurozone economy showed greater resilience than expected after avoiding a recession in the fourth quarter of 2022, official data showed Tuesday, but the outlook remained gloomy as soaring prices dampen growth.

The single currency area's economy recorded weak-but-positive growth of 0.1 percent in the final three months of 2022, the EU's statistics agency, Eurostat, said.

The figure is lower than the 0.3 percent growth recorded in the third quarter of 2022, but better than forecasts of a contraction by economists.

"Good news: the euro area avoided a contraction in the last quarter of 2022," the EU's economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Twitter.

"We continue to face multiple challenges but the outlook for this year looks a little brighter today than in the autumn," he added.

The data will be welcome after fears of a deep recession following Russia's war in Ukraine, which unleashed sky-high energy prices and stoked inflation to record levels.

But people's purchasing power remains lower than before the war as fuel bills eat into household spending and push European businesses to the brink.

The economy has been helped by a mild winter, reducing the use of gas and electricity, while China's recent reopening and improved supply chains also provided support.

- 'Incredible resilience' - Economists acknowledged the worst was avoided but warned against celebrating too early.

"The worst scenarios for this winter have been avoided, but the economy remains sluggish" even if it did show "incredible resilience", according to ING's senior eurozone economist, Bert Colijn.

Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics, was more pessimistic, predicting a recession in the first half of the year.

He pointed to the intensifying effects of the European Central Bank's monetary policy tightening as well as households struggling with the cost of living crisis and "sluggish" external demand.

The ECB is set to continue raising interest rates with a fresh hike on Thursday.

Eurostat also said the single currency area's economy grew by 3.5 percent in 2022 -- higher than China's at 3.0 percent and the United States at 2.1 percent.

The figure for the eurozone is better than the European Commission's forecast in November of 3.2 percent.

The economy of the 27-nation EU as a whole, including the countries using the euro, grew by 3.6 percent in 2022.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted the EU's single currency area would grow in 2023 by 0.7 percent.

The IMF said on Monday Germany, Europe's biggest economy, and Italy would avoid recessions this year, as European growth proved "more resilient than expected" despite the war.

Official data in Germany, however, showed that Europe's biggest economy unexpectedly shrank in late 2022, contracting by 0.2 percent in the October to December period compared to the previous quarter.

Italy's economy also retreated in the final quarter of 2022, decreasing by 0.1 percent, official data showed on Tuesday.

But France dodged a contraction after recording growth of 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter as the eurozone's second biggest economy expanded by 2.6 percent in 2022.

Related Topics

IMF Electricity Ukraine Russia Europe China Twitter France Bank Germany Italy United States Euro October November December Gas (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more d ..

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more districts: Shazi Marri

2 minutes ago
 Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech Presiden ..

Beijing Voices Strong Opposition to Czech President-Elect's Phone Call With Taiw ..

6 seconds ago
 Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green En ..

Moldova Seeks Cooperation With Denmark in Green Energy, Ecology Sectors - Presid ..

7 seconds ago
 Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilate ..

Pashinyan, Putin Discuss Implementation of Trilateral Agreements on Karabakh - Y ..

2 minutes ago
 SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas su ..

SNGPL Hazara region allows CNG stations for gas supply

8 seconds ago
 Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions sh ..

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) auctions shops, parking stands of parks

10 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.