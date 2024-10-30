Eurozone economy grows more than expected

The eurozone economy grew faster than expected between July and September buoyed by Germany's surprise expansion, official data showed Wednesday, but experts warned of slow growth in the months ahead

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The eurozone economy grew faster than expected between July and September buoyed by Germany's surprise expansion, official data showed Wednesday, but experts warned of slow growth in the months ahead.

The EU's official data agency said the 20-country single Currency area recorded growth of 0.4 percent over the July-September period from the previous three months.

France's Olympics Games boost and better-than-expected Spanish growth also pushed the figure higher than the 0.2 percent predicted by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

There will be relief in Europe after fears that Germany would weigh down the eurozone.