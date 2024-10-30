Eurozone Economy Grows More Than Expected
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 09:32 PM
The eurozone economy grew faster than expected between July and September buoyed by Germany's surprise expansion, official data showed Wednesday, but experts warned of slow growth in the months ahead
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The eurozone economy grew faster than expected between July and September buoyed by Germany's surprise expansion, official data showed Wednesday, but experts warned of slow growth in the months ahead.
The EU's official data agency said the 20-country single Currency area recorded growth of 0.4 percent over the July-September period from the previous three months.
France's Olympics Games boost and better-than-expected Spanish growth also pushed the figure higher than the 0.2 percent predicted by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
There will be relief in Europe after fears that Germany would weigh down the eurozone.
Recent Stories
KU develops curricula to address current, future needs: KU VC
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters
CM performs groundbreaking of Pakistan's first public sector cancer hospital
IHC suspends remand order for Imaan Mazaari
114 power pilferers nabbed in one day in South Punjab
17 outlaws held; drugs & weapons recovered
ATC extends interim bail of Asad Umar till Nov 19
Mayor Karachi greets Rauf Ata as President SCBA
IG Islamabad orders proactive measures against criminal elements
UoP convocation awards 334 degrees &18 gold medals
Ten gangsters arrested, looted valuables recovered
Bilawal Bhutto proved himself as true leader of youth: Senator Aajiz Dhamrah
More Stories From World
-
Climate-scarred Australia faces fiercer fires, floods, droughts23 minutes ago
-
Israel cabinet discusses Lebanon truce framework: minister23 minutes ago
-
Saudi hosts meeting of new group pushing for Palestinian state18 minutes ago
-
American strikes killed up to 35 IS members in Syria: US military18 minutes ago
-
UK budget hikes taxes by £40 bn4 minutes ago
-
PM arrives in Doha on two-day official visit2 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD beats Tesla in quarterly revenue for first time2 hours ago
-
Botswana votes as president's party seeks to extend six-decade rule4 hours ago
-
Spain races to save victims as floods kill 624 hours ago
-
Chinese EV giant BYD posts surging Q3 sales, surpassing Tesla4 hours ago
-
Alcaraz breezes through opener at Paris Masters4 hours ago
-
Residents flee Lebanon's Baalbek after Israel evacuation warning4 hours ago