UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Economy Has 'likely Bottomed Out': PMI Survey

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 02:31 PM

Eurozone economy has 'likely bottomed out': PMI survey

The eurozone's economy has "likely bottomed out" after suffering a disastrous collapse under lockdowns to contain the new coronavirus, a closely watched survey by IHS Markit said Thursday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The eurozone's economy has "likely bottomed out" after suffering a disastrous collapse under lockdowns to contain the new coronavirus, a closely watched survey by IHS Markit said Thursday.

Contraction across the 19 EU nations using the euro continued in May for the third straight month, but "the rate of decline eased as parts of the economy started to emerge from lockdowns," it said in the purchasing managers' index (PMI).

The index for May came in at 30.5 points, well above the catastrophic 13.5 recorded in April -- but still well below the 50-point threshold between contraction and expansion.

Related Topics

Euro April May From First Prudential Modarba Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 4 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

3 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 finalize Eid emergency duty plan

4 minutes ago

S.Korea, US Engaged in Talks to Limit China's Domi ..

4 minutes ago

'Last option' - no Olympic postponement beyond 202 ..

6 minutes ago

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi ..

6 minutes ago

Moldova to Hold Presidential Election on November ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.