UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone GDP To See 7.7% Decrease In 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 02:23 PM

Eurozone GDP to See 7.7% Decrease in 2020 Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - European Commission

The eurozone GDP will see a 7.7 percent decrease in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, after growing by 1.2 percent in 2019, and it will then increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, the European Commission said on Wednesday in its fresh forecast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) The eurozone GDP will see a 7.7 percent decrease in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, after growing by 1.2 percent in 2019, and it will then increase by 6.3 percent in 2021, the European Commission said on Wednesday in its fresh forecast.

The European Commission downgraded its forecast on Germany's GDP dynamics in 2020. It now expects the country's GDP to fall by 6.5 percent instead of growing by 1 percent, as it was forecast earlier.

The GDPs of Greece, Spain and Italy will see the sharpest decline in the eurozone in 2020, decreasing by over 9 percent, the European Commission said.

Related Topics

Germany Spain Italy Greece 2019 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Czech study shows very low COVID-19 incidence in p ..

37 seconds ago

Mentally disturb man ends life

38 seconds ago

European Commission Expects Global GDP to Decrease ..

40 seconds ago

DPO for improving 'Pukaar 15' service in Sargodha

41 seconds ago

Pompeo has no evidence about virus lab leak: China ..

43 seconds ago

OPPO's New Reno3 Pro TVC not only stirs up the Spi ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.