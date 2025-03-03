Eurozone Inflation Eases Slightly In February
Eurozone inflation edged down slightly in February to 2.4 percent, reversing a four-month upward trend thanks to a slowdown in energy price increases, official data showed on Monday
Last month's rate was down from 2.5 percent in January, but it came in higher than the 2.3 percent predicted by analysts for financial data firm FactSet.
Inflation had reached 1.7 percent in September, its lowest level in three and a half years, but since October had climbed back above the European Central Bank's two percent target.
The data will support the ECB's thinking that price pressures will ease this year as it prepares to cut interest rates again on Thursday.
Core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the ECB -- also slowed to 2.6 percent in February, down from 2.7 percent in January, in line with experts' expectation.
It will be a welcome drop after core inflation remained stable at 2.7 percent since September last year.
The ECB's focus has turned from tackling inflation to boosting the 20-nation single currency area's economy after sluggish growth in the past two years.
The eurozone economy grew by a mere 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
Inflation has sharply fallen from the record peak of 10.6 percent, reached in October 2022 after Russia's invasion of Ukraine sent energy prices soaring.
But risks remain for Europe's economy after US President Donald Trump threatened the EU with higher tariffs and uncertainty over Ukraine's future.
The outlook for the eurozone's two biggest economies, Germany and France, appears gloomy for 2025, as the single currency area falls further behind the United States and China.
- Rising food costs -
The easing of inflation in February was mainly driven by energy costs, which rose 0.2 percent year-on-year, a significant slowdown from 1.9 percent in January.
But food, alcohol and tobacco price rises accelerated to 2.7 percent in February, up from 2.3 percent in January.
Services sector inflation slowed to 3.7 percent last month, lower than the 3.9 percent recorded in January, Eurostat data showed.
Analysts said they expected inflation not to change significantly from current figures.
"We think that headline inflation will remain close to its current level for the next few quarters as energy inflation edges up and food inflation stays above two percent," said Jack Allen-Reynolds, deputy chief eurozone economist at Capital Economics.
Consumer price rises in Germany and France greatly differed, according to the data.
France's inflation slowed to 0.9 percent in February -- the lowest in the eurozone -- from 1.8 percent in January. But in Germany it remained stable at 2.8 percent.
