Eurozone Inflation Hits Record 8.1 Pct In May: Eurostat

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 06:26 PM

Inflation in the eurozone reached its highest annual level since the creation of the common currency, with consumer prices rising a whopping 8.1 percent, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union (EU), said in a flash estimate on Tuesday

Eurozone inflation was 7.4 percent in April.

Inflation increased across the board due to continued energy market volatility on the back of sanctions, soaring food prices and rising core inflation.

The Russia-Ukraine conflict has fueled the increase in energy prices further, becoming the main contributor to the year-on-year jump. Energy prices rose by a massive 39.2 percent (37.5 percent in April), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (7.5 percent in May, 6.3 percent in April).

