UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Inflation Steady As Energy Prices Recover

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 07:32 PM

Eurozone inflation steady as energy prices recover

The rise in eurozone consumer prices steadied in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as the slump in energy prices sharply slowed despite the enduring pandemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ):The rise in eurozone consumer prices steadied in February, official data showed on Tuesday, as the slump in energy prices sharply slowed despite the enduring pandemic.

The Eurostat agency said inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro ran at 0.9 percent last month, the same as in January.

January's rate marked a big leap after several months of negative inflation due to the slumping consumer demand caused by the coronavirus and restrictions to the economy across Europe.

The rise in prices in 2021 has stoked talk that the European Central Bank should consider reining in its massive stimulus programme, even if inflation remains below the ECB's near two percent target.

A global debate over the resurgence of inflation has heated up as the US sets out to rollout a $1.

9 trillion stimulus plan to reboot the economy.

Europe's spending stimulus has been less ambitious, but markets have signalled expectations that inflation will rise in the coming months, with borrowing prices for EU governments increasing.

Eurostat said that energy prices fell by 1.7 percent in February compared to a year ago, instead of the negative 4.2 percent seen in January and the even deeper drops seen last year.

Those arguing for the ECB to keep helping the economy will point to core inflation, which strips out volatile components like energy and food.

Eurostat said core inflation fell in February to 1.1 percent, from 1.4 percent in January, indicating that the European economy has yet to enter a high gear.

Related Topics

Europe Bank Same Euro January February Market From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

33 minutes ago

Agri dept issues schedule for renewal, issuance of ..

2 minutes ago

UAE denounces Houthi missile targeting Jazan, Saud ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates 02 Mar ..

2 minutes ago

Islamabad High Court turns down ZTBL's decision re ..

2 minutes ago

Pogacar signs new five-year deal with UAE Team Emi ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.