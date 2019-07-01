UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eurozone Jobless Rate Hits 11-year Low Of 7.5% In May: Eurostat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 38 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 03:08 PM

Eurozone jobless rate hits 11-year low of 7.5% in May: Eurostat

The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped to 7.5 percent in May, its lowest level since July 2008, data showed Monday, despite mounting concerns that global trade wars could cool already tepid economic growth

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The unemployment rate in the eurozone dropped to 7.5 percent in May, its lowest level since July 2008, data showed Monday, despite mounting concerns that global trade wars could cool already tepid economic growth.

The figure is better than the consensus forecast of analysts calculated by data firm Factset, which was for the jobless rate to stay steady at 7.6 percent.

Meanwhile the unemployment rate in the 28-member EU, also dipped a tenth of a percentage point to 6.3 percent, the lowest level since data series began in 2000.

In the 19 countries that share the euro, the jobless rate has now returned to the level when the global economic crisis unfolded in 2007-2008.

During the crisis unemployment hit a peak of 12.1 percent in April through May 2013.

Since falling back into single digits in September 2016 the jobless rate in the eurozone as steadily moved lower.

Eurostat said the lowest unemployment rate in the eurozone in May was the Czech Republic at 2.2 percent. Greece, where the latest figure dates from March, topped the list at 18.1 percent.

Related Topics

Czech Republic Greece Euro March April May July September 2016 From Share

Recent Stories

Ali Zafar records his statement in defamation case ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan Peoples' Party chain of all federating un ..

34 seconds ago

Monsoon rains soak India's financial capital

36 seconds ago

Hot, thirsty Italians reach for fruit and veg

26 minutes ago

Maulana Fazl convenes meeting of Rahbar Committee ..

26 minutes ago

NAB arrests Zardari in Park Lane case

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.