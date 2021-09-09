UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Ministers To Discuss Economic Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic On Friday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 12:48 AM

Eurozone Ministers to Discuss Economic Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Friday

The Eurogroup, an informal body of eurozone finance ministers, will meet on Friday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the solvency of the corporate sector, the Council of the EU has said

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Eurogroup, an informal body of eurozone finance ministers, will meet on Friday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the solvency of the corporate sector, the Council of the EU has said.

"The Eurogroup will discuss the lessons learned from the uneven impact of COVID-19 across economic sectors and regions. Ministers will focus on the implications of the pandemic in the medium-term in terms of policy actions necessary to avoid divergences," the council said in the meeting's agenda.

During the meeting, Andrea Ammon, the head of the European Centre for Disease Control, will update the ministers on the epidemiological situation.

"Ministers will discuss the solvency situation of the corporate sector and potential measures to facilitate the corporate restructuring and economic adjustment in the euro area in the post-COVID recovery period," the agenda read.

As the COVID-19 epidemic unfolded, the EU countries adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. At the same, the bloc's economy has been improving in 2021, with the European Commission predicting a 4.8% growth in GDP in both the EU and the eurozone this year.

Related Topics

Same Euro From

Recent Stories

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

Austrian Chancellor receives FNC speaker

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on succ ..

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates UAE team on success in Tokyo Paralympic Games

2 hours ago
 Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electr ..

Toyota Motors to invest $100 mln for hybrid electric vehicles production in Paki ..

9 minutes ago
 Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

Two drug traffickers held with 6 kg hashish

9 minutes ago
 Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence distri ..

Mardan added to high coronavirus prevalence districts

9 minutes ago
 Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in Ri ..

Fifty People Missing After 2 Ferries Collide in River in Northeastern India - Po ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.