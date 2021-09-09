Eurozone Ministers to Discuss Economic Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Friday

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) The Eurogroup, an informal body of eurozone finance ministers, will meet on Friday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the solvency of the corporate sector, the Council of the EU has said.

"The Eurogroup will discuss the lessons learned from the uneven impact of COVID-19 across economic sectors and regions. Ministers will focus on the implications of the pandemic in the medium-term in terms of policy actions necessary to avoid divergences," the council said in the meeting's agenda.

During the meeting, Andrea Ammon, the head of the European Centre for Disease Control, will update the ministers on the epidemiological situation.

"Ministers will discuss the solvency situation of the corporate sector and potential measures to facilitate the corporate restructuring and economic adjustment in the euro area in the post-COVID recovery period," the agenda read.

As the COVID-19 epidemic unfolded, the EU countries adopted severe restrictions to stop the virus from spreading, undermining their economies in the process. At the same, the bloc's economy has been improving in 2021, with the European Commission predicting a 4.8% growth in GDP in both the EU and the eurozone this year.