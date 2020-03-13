UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Needs 'Ambitious' Fiscal Policy Response To COVID-19 Pandemic - ECB

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 12:17 AM

Eurozone Needs 'Ambitious' Fiscal Policy Response to COVID-19 Pandemic - ECB

The Eurozone needs "an ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response" to the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Eurozone needs "an ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response" to the coronavirus disease pandemic (COVID-19), Christine Lagarde, the President of the European Central Bank, said on Thursday.

"Governments and all other policy institutions are called upon to take timely and targeted actions to address the public health challenge of containing the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate the economic impact. In particular, an ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response ... is required to support businesses and workers at risk," Lagarde said during a press conference.

