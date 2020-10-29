UrduPoint.com
Eurozone Recovery 'losing Momentum' On Virus Flare-up: Lagarde

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 10:38 PM

Eurozone recovery 'losing momentum' on virus flare-up: Lagarde

The eurozone recovery is running out of steam quickly as soaring coronavirus infections force countries into renewed lockdowns, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday

The eurozone recovery is running out of steam quickly as soaring coronavirus infections force countries into renewed lockdowns, European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said Thursday.

"The recovery is losing momentum more rapidly than expected after a strong, yet partial and uneven rebound in economic activity of the summer months," Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt.

"The significant surge in coronavirus infection rates and the associated intensification of containment measures since the summer constitute clear headwinds to the short term outlook."

More Stories From World

