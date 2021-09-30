Eurozone unemployment falls again, to 7.5%

UrduPoint.com

The unemployment rate in the eurozone continued to fall in August, official data showed on Thursday, as the effects of the pandemic on hiring in Europe eased further over the summer months

The EU's Eurostat agency said the seasonally-adjusted rate dipped to 7.5 percent of the active population, after 7.8 percent in June and 7.6 percent in July.

For the 27-member European Union as a whole, including countries not in the single Currency bloc, unemployment also fell by 0.1 percentage points over one month in August to 6.8 percent.

The agency estimates that 14.47 million European Union residents were out of work in July.

The data were a marked improvement over a year ago when unemployment stood at 8.6 percent of the working population in the euro area in August 2020 and 7.7 percent in the EU.

