UrduPoint.com

Eurozone Unemployment Falls Again To 7.6%

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 02:35 PM

Unemployment in the eurozone continues to fall, Eurostat reported Wednesday, dropping to 7.6 percent in July from 7.8 percent the month before and from 8.4 percent over the year

Brussels, Sept 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Unemployment in the eurozone continues to fall, Eurostat reported Wednesday, dropping to 7.6 percent in July from 7.8 percent the month before and from 8.4 percent over the year.

The seasonally-adjusted rate in the broader European Union, including countries not in the single Currency bloc, also fell by 0.2 percentage points over the month, dropping to 6.9 percent in July.

The agency estimates that 14.613 million European Union residents were out of work in July.

