Eurozone unemployment hits 7%, lowest since 1998

Brussels, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to a historic low, official figures showed on Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron variant.

Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency, said the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate stood at seven percent, the lowest level since the agency began its record in April 1998.