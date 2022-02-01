Eurozone Unemployment Hits 7%, Lowest Since 1998
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 04:18 PM
The unemployment rate in the eurozone fell to a historic low, official figures showed on Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron variant
Eurostat, the EU's official statistics agency, said the seasonally-adjusted jobless rate stood at seven percent, the lowest level since the agency began its record in April 1998.