Eurozone unemployment hits historic low

Brussels, Feb 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :The eurozone's unemployment rate fell to a historic low in December, official figures showed Tuesday, as hiring in Europe rode a solid recovery and shrugged off the explosive spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at seven percent in December, the lowest level since the official Eurostat statistics agency began compiling data in April 1998.

In the 27-member European Union, which includes countries such as Poland not in the single Currency bloc, unemployment fell to 6.4 percent in December, also a low since records began.

"The eurozone ended 2021 -- the year after the worst recession since World War II -- with its lowest ever unemployment rate. A testimony to the success of our collective response to this crisis," said Paolo Gentiloni, the EU economics affairs commissioner.

Previously, the lowest unemployment rates for both the 19 countries sharing the single currency and the EU-27 -- of 7.2 percent and 6.5 percent respectively -- had been recorded in March 2020.

Year-on-year, the picture also improved significantly, with a drop from 7.5 percent in the eurozone, equating to 1.8 million fewer people seeking work.

The positive development on the labour market represents a marked difference from the eurozone debt crisis, in which the bloc struggled for years to bring unemployment down to pre-crisis levels.

EU officials attribute the difference to a radical change in approach in which the EU jointly agreed on a massive spending push at the worst of the crisis, instead of the austerity path chosen in 2010-2015.

This would also help explain Europe's economic burst in 2021, in which the eurozone economy grew by a record 5.2 percent.