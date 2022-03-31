Eurozone Unemployment Rate Shrinks to 6.8% From 6.9% in February - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The unemployment rate in the eurozone decreased by 0.1 percentage point to 6.8% in February, EU statistical office Eurostat said on Thursday.

Analysts polled by the DailyFX portal had expected the rate to drop to 6.7%. The January figure was revised up to 6.9% from 6.8%.

"In February 2022, the euro area seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 6.8%, down from 6.9% in January 2022 and from 8.2% in February 2021.

The EU unemployment rate was 6.2% in February 2022, down from 6.3% in January 2022 and from 7.5% in February 2021," Eurostat said.

According to statistics, unemployment decreased by 2.568 million in the European Union and by 2.150 million in the euro area since February 2021.

The lowest unemployment among the EU countries in February was recorded in the Czech Republic (2.4%), Poland (3%), Malta (3.1%) and Germany (3.1%). The highest levels were observed in Spain (12.6%) and Greece (11.9%).