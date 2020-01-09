Eurozone unemployment sticks at near 12-year low

(@imziishan)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Unemployment in the eurozone remained stable at 7.5 percent in November, its lowest level since July 2008, the EU's Eurostat data office said on Thursday.

The level was in line with forecasts by analysts surveyed by financial services provider Factset. Unemployment already stood at 7.5 percent in October.

Since it fell below the symbolic 10.0 percent threshold in September 2016, unemployment in the eurozone has been falling steadily.

At the height of the debt crisis, unemployment in the single Currency area reached a record high of 12.1 percent in 2013.

Among the 19 countries in the eurozone, Germany had the lowest unemployment rate in November at 3.1 percent.

The highest rates were recorded in Greece at 16.8 percent in September, the most recent data available, and Spain at 14.1 percent.

The unemployment rate across the 28 member EU was 6.3 percent in November, unchanged compared to October.