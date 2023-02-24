(@FahadShabbir)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) The tenth sanctions package of the European Union did not affect Russia's nuclear industry, although a number of countries pushed for it, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said in an interview with RIA Novosti.

When asked about whether the sanctions package affected the nuclear sector, the minister said: "When it comes to nuclear, definitely no."

"Because we objected that very heavily and there were some other member states, not too much, but some, who have sided with us in this regard," Szijjarto said.

Some member states of the European Union would definitely like to see Russia's nuclear sector on the sanctions list, the minister said, adding that Budapest has made it very clear that this option was absolutely unacceptable for Hungary.

"If we cannot continue the construction of Paks II (nuclear power plant), then we will lose the most important pillar of the guarantee for our long-term energy security. And once again, I think energy should be totally left out of sanctions, given the fact that energy is a physical issue that has nothing to do with either politics or ideology," Szijjarto noted.

On Thursday, the European Union once again failed to agree on the 10th sanctions package against Russia, with discussions set to continue on Friday.