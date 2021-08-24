(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 1 billion Euros ($1.17 billion), allocated for Afghanistan's development by the EU over the next seven years, were frozen until the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) gives "solid guarantees" for the aid's conditions to be met.

"As you might know, we have 1 billion euros set aside for the next seven years for Afghanistan in the EU development assistance. This aid is now frozen. It is frozen until we have solid guarantees and credible actions on the ground that the conditions are being met," von der Leyen told a press briefing.