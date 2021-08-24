UrduPoint.com

EU's $1.17Bln Aid Package Frozen Until Taliban Offer 'Solid Guarantees' - Von Der Leyen

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 09:40 PM

EU's $1.17Bln Aid Package Frozen Until Taliban Offer 'Solid Guarantees' - Von Der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 1 billion euros ($1.17 billion), allocated for Afghanistan's development by the EU over the next seven years, were frozen until the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) gives "solid guarantees" for the aid's conditions to be met

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that 1 billion Euros ($1.17 billion), allocated for Afghanistan's development by the EU over the next seven years, were frozen until the Taliban movement (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) gives "solid guarantees" for the aid's conditions to be met.

"As you might know, we have 1 billion euros set aside for the next seven years for Afghanistan in the EU development assistance. This aid is now frozen. It is frozen until we have solid guarantees and credible actions on the ground that the conditions are being met," von der Leyen told a press briefing.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Russia Billion

Recent Stories

6 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

6 held with narcotics, illegal weapons

45 seconds ago
 Counterterrorism Officials Vet Afghan Evacuees Pri ..

Counterterrorism Officials Vet Afghan Evacuees Prior to Entry in US - Official

48 seconds ago
 Administrator seeks cooperation of Karachiites for ..

Administrator seeks cooperation of Karachiites for betterment of city

3 minutes ago
 Lavrov Criticizes US for Forcing Other Countries t ..

Lavrov Criticizes US for Forcing Other Countries to Accept Its Afghan Collaborat ..

3 minutes ago
 9 killed, 940 injured in 871 accidents in Punjab

9 killed, 940 injured in 871 accidents in Punjab

3 minutes ago
 EU's Von Der Leyen Says Protecting Afghan People ' ..

EU's Von Der Leyen Says Protecting Afghan People 'Moral Duty'

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.