MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) The European Union's 11th package of sanctions against Russia will focus on countering circumvention of existing measures, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"Last Friday, the commission adopted its proposal for the 11th sanctions package the focus of this package is now on cracking down on circumvention.

We are doing in this on a very close coordination with our international partners particularly with G7," von der Leyen said during a press conference in Kiev.

The commission president added that the union is "adding more products" to the transit ban as well, including "advanced tech products or aircraft parts."

"We are proposing a new tool to combat sanction circumvention if we see, that goods are going from the European Union to third countries and then end up in Russia we could propose on the member states to sanction those goods exports," von der Leyen said.