EU's 11th Sanctions Package To Address Circumvention Via Third Countries - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:12 PM

The European Union's 11th sanctions package against Russia will target entities that circumvent sanctions through third parties, while maintaining the principle of not imposing additional territorial sanctions, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday

"This week member states discussed the EU's 11th sanctions package against Russia which is essentially about closing loopholes and how best to address the issue of circumvention and the rerouting of trade in banned products. The proposal under discussion would, among other measures, enable targeted measures against entities that intentionally circumvent EU measures while still upholding the principled opposition of the EU against extra-territorial sanctions," Borrell said in his EU External Action blog.

The top diplomat noted that preventing sanctions evasion is a "delicate issue" because the EU cannot force third countries to comply with European restrictive measures, and attempts to do so can antagonize those states.

Borrell said he is concerned that India has significantly increased its oil imports from Russia and has begun selling large quantities of refined products made from that oil to the EU.

"It is clear that in practical terms this does undermine the effectiveness of our restrictive measures. We in the EU don't buy Russian oil, but we buy the diesel obtained by refining this Russian oil somewhere else. This has the effect of circumventing our sanctions and our member states should take measures to deal with this," he wrote.

Borrell added that he does not blame India or other third countries, as they are not subject to EU law, and called for an adequate solution that will somehow prevent European companies from buying products based on Russian crude oil.

Western countries imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its military operation in Ukraine in early 2022. In February 2023, the EU blocked the transit of European goods and dual-use technologies through Russia in the 10th sanctions package to prevent sanctions evasion.

