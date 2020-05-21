UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's $2.8Mln Donation Provides Relief To 90,000 Vulnerable People In Iraq - UNICEF

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:09 PM

EU's $2.8Mln Donation Provides Relief to 90,000 Vulnerable People in Iraq - UNICEF

A donation of $2.8 million from the European Union has helped provide aid to 90,000 people currently living in internally displaced person camps in Iraq's Nineveh province, UNICEF said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A donation of $2.8 million from the European Union has helped provide aid to 90,000 people currently living in internally displaced person camps in Iraq's Nineveh province, UNICEF said on Thursday.

"The generous contribution from the EU enabled UNICEF to continue trucking in safe water for drinking and cooking. This helped to protect the health of children and their families from dangerous diseases, including Acute Watery Diarrhea and Cholera, both which can result from the consumption of unsafe water," Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF's representative in Iraq, said in a press release.

According to UNICEF, only 39 percent of the Iraqi population has access to clean drinking water, and the funds from the donation were used to operate water sanitation facilities, conduct maintenance, and monitor water quality and distribution.

Funds donated by the European Union have also been used to repatriate foreign citizens, provide counseling to more than 4,000 children, and provide legal assistance to nearly 600 children, UNICEF stated.

The European Union made multiple donations to UNICEF over recent years to provide lifesaving aid to the Iraqi population, and a pledge of three million Euros ($3.2 million) was made in September 2018. At the time, an estimated four million children across Iraq were in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.

Related Topics

Water Iraq European Union September 2018 From Million

Recent Stories

Construction industry package to help uplift real ..

5 minutes ago

Turkey Hopes to Resume Flights With Russia in Mid- ..

2 minutes ago

Watchdog Calls Myanmar Bill Criminalizing Coronavi ..

2 minutes ago

World Bank Lends Belarus $109Mln to Modernize High ..

6 minutes ago

Reasons to upgrade your phone with TECNO Pouvoir 4

13 minutes ago

Japan Lifts State of Emergency in 3 More Prefectur ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.