A donation of $2.8 million from the European Union has helped provide aid to 90,000 people currently living in internally displaced person camps in Iraq's Nineveh province, UNICEF said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) A donation of $2.8 million from the European Union has helped provide aid to 90,000 people currently living in internally displaced person camps in Iraq's Nineveh province, UNICEF said on Thursday.

"The generous contribution from the EU enabled UNICEF to continue trucking in safe water for drinking and cooking. This helped to protect the health of children and their families from dangerous diseases, including Acute Watery Diarrhea and Cholera, both which can result from the consumption of unsafe water," Hamida Lasseko, UNICEF's representative in Iraq, said in a press release.

According to UNICEF, only 39 percent of the Iraqi population has access to clean drinking water, and the funds from the donation were used to operate water sanitation facilities, conduct maintenance, and monitor water quality and distribution.

Funds donated by the European Union have also been used to repatriate foreign citizens, provide counseling to more than 4,000 children, and provide legal assistance to nearly 600 children, UNICEF stated.

The European Union made multiple donations to UNICEF over recent years to provide lifesaving aid to the Iraqi population, and a pledge of three million Euros ($3.2 million) was made in September 2018. At the time, an estimated four million children across Iraq were in need of urgent humanitarian assistance.