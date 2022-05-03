MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2022) The European Union is working on the next package of anti-Russia sanctions that aims to "de-swift' more banks and targets imports of Russian oil, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Tuesday.

"Russia's unprovoked war against Ukraine affects global security. We are working on the 6th package of sanctions which aims to de-swift more banks, list disinformation actors and tackle oil imports. These measures will be presented to the Council for approva," Borrell tweeted.