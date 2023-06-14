UrduPoint.com

EU's 7th Conference On Syrian Support To Start In Brussels On Wednesday

Sumaira FH Published June 14, 2023 | 10:10 AM

EU's 7th Conference on Syrian Support to Start in Brussels on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2023) A two-day conference entitled "Supporting the future of Syria and the region," which will be the seventh European Union summit on support for Damascus, is scheduled to start in Brussels on Wednesday.

On June 14, a Day of Dialogue will take place, aimed at gathering at the same table members of Syria and neighboring countries' civil societies, as well as leading officials and operational partners, in order to address regional humanitarian and resilience issues. The dialogue will be followed by a ministerial meeting on Thursday to renew global support for Syria and the region as a whole, specifically Jordan, Lebanon, Turkey, Egypt and Iraq.

The Brussels VII, the EU's first conference on Syria since its reinstatement in the Arab League earlier this year, remains the key pledging event for Damascus and its neighbors, and is expected to bring about a solution for the Syrian conflict in line with UNSC Resolution 2254, adopted in 2015, which approved a roadmap to achieve peace in the region.

Related Topics

Resolution Syria Turkey Egypt Iraq European Union Damascus Brussels Same Lebanon June 2015 Event Arab

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 June 2023

48 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 14 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best ..

MoHAP honors students and schools for winning best diabetes awareness poster des ..

8 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at ..

Hamdan bin Zayed reviews construction progress at Plant Genetic Resources Centr ..

10 hours ago
 State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim D ..

State Dept. Says Reports About Purported Interim Deal With Iran 'Wrong'

10 hours ago
 Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in Ma ..

Russia Reduced Oil Production by 416,000 Bpd in May From February Level - OPEC

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.