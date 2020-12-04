UrduPoint.com
EU's Accusations Against Russia Of COVID-19 Disinformation Undermine Dialogue - Medvedev

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the European Union's accusations against Russia of disinformation about the coronavirus infection created a background for censorship against journalists, making a productive dialogue hardly possible in such conditions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the European Union's accusations against Russia of disinformation about the coronavirus infection created a background for censorship against journalists, making a productive dialogue hardly possible in such conditions.

"I have paid attention to the policy paper entitled 'The European Democracy Action Plan' published on December 3. It turns out that the main threat to the EU democracy is 'misinformation' allegedly spread by Russia as well as China in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. These ridiculous allegations are beyond common sense. And even beyond good and evil. Their immorality, considering the tragic consequences of the global pandemic which has affected tens of millions of people across the globe, is obvious," Medvedev said on Facebook.

He also noted that Russia had proven its readiness to fight the coronavirus: the vaccines against COVID created by Russian immunologists are open for use.

Medvedev expressed regret that instead of joining forces in the fight against coronavirus, the European Union launched a new attack against Russia, "created information background to impose censorship and unlawful restrictions on unwanted journalists."

"The actions of the European Union which has been repeatedly trying to explain away its domestic problems by the scheming of the dreadful Russians, undermine the EU image. Under such circumstances, it is unlikely to have a fruitful dialogue with our European neighbours," he added.

