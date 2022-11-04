UrduPoint.com

EU's Aid To Ukraine At Bloc Level Exceeds $21Bln - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) The European Union has already provided 22 billion Euros ($21.4 billion) in financial, economic and humanitarian support to Ukraine in addition to aid provided by individual member-states, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

"European Union has already allocated 22 billion euros to support Ukraine. Twenty-two billions. And even that I am not counting on this figure the military support provided bilaterally by member-states," Borrell said prior to the start of the G7 ministerial meeting in Germany.

The 10th meeting of the G7 foreign ministers is taking place in the German city of Muenster from November 3-4.

The top diplomats are expected to discuss the consequences of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine.

Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. On October 25,  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that the EU is going to allocate $987 million in emergency aid to Ukraine to help the country repair its energy infrastructure, severely damaged in Moscow's retaliatory strikes.

