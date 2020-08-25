UrduPoint.com
EU's Allies Align With Crimea Sanctions On Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 12:30 AM

EU's Allies Align With Crimea Sanctions on Russia

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The European Union's allies and aspiring members agreed on Monday to align their policies with the European Council's June decision to extend Crimea-related sanctions on Russia by a year.

"The Candidate Countries Montenegro and Albania, the EFTA countries Iceland and Norway members of the European Economic Area, as well as Ukraine and Georgia align themselves with this Council Decision," a declaration by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell read.

The EU takes note of this commitment and welcomes it, the document added.

The 27-nation bloc, the United Kingdom, the United States and several other nations rejected the outcome of the 2014 referendum in Crimea that saw a vast majority of its population vote for the reunification with Russia. President Vladimir Putin has said the issue of Crimea's status is "closed."

