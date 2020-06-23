BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president for a Europe fit for the digital age and competition, on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of effectively enforcing antitrust law with regard to tech giants, a sector that has largely benefited from the coronavirus crisis.

"We must create trust and not underestimate the positive side of law enforcement. The GAFA [Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon] are different in their culture and their leadership ... As regulators, we first fine for not respecting the rules, such as in the case of false information by Facebook, then you must ensure what the company is doing wrong is stopped and then we must make sure that the competition recovers," Vestager said in a speech on digital policy challenges and transatlantic relations at a video conference, organized by the Atlantic Council.

Vestager, who is known for having heavily fined tech giants on several occasions, at the same time noted signs of positive cooperation with tech giants.

"The cooperation with these giant companies is good, such as for the information provided by trusted sources on COVID. I believe the digital age is only getting started, so it is a matter of urgency. If you are a digital gate-keeper, you have the responsibilities of a private regulator.

It must happen in a spirit of fair competition. The market must remain open for new entrepreneurs," she said.

The official also called for a consensus on a global digital service tax among member nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, regretting the US opposition to Europe's intention to tax tech giants.

Speaking about Chinese investments in Europe, Vestager noted that the commission's newly adopted White Paper on foreign subsidies makes Europe's stance clear. Companies benefiting from financial support of a non-EU government will need to notify the competent watchdog of acquisitions of EU companies. The bloc will check if it serves Europe's interests.

The EU will be vigilant and not sacrifice fair competition, she vowed. The commission vice-president also urged against "unlimited subsidies" amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Providing capitals is different from providing liquidity for immediate relief. For capital, we must be more stringent. There is no such thing as unlimited subsidies," Vestager said, stressing the importance of "sunset clauses."

The antitrust chief said that "taxpayers' money must come with strings attached," and businesses that were in difficulty before the pandemic should not benefit from COVID-19 crisis funds.