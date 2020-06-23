UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Antitrust Chief Notes Importance Of Competition Law Enforcement With Regard To GAFA

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:50 PM

EU's Antitrust Chief Notes Importance of Competition Law Enforcement With Regard to GAFA

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission's executive vice-president for a Europe fit for the digital age and competition, on Tuesday reaffirmed the importance of effectively enforcing antitrust law with regard to tech giants, a sector that has largely benefited from the coronavirus crisis.

"We must create trust and not underestimate the positive side of law enforcement. The GAFA [Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon] are different in their culture and their leadership ... As regulators, we first fine for not respecting the rules, such as in the case of false information by Facebook, then you must ensure what the company is doing wrong is stopped and then we must make sure that the competition recovers," Vestager said in a speech on digital policy challenges and transatlantic relations at a video conference, organized by the Atlantic Council.

Vestager, who is known for having heavily fined tech giants on several occasions, at the same time noted signs of positive cooperation with tech giants.

"The cooperation with these giant companies is good, such as for the information provided by trusted sources on COVID. I believe the digital age is only getting started, so it is a matter of urgency. If you are a digital gate-keeper, you have the responsibilities of a private regulator.

It must happen in a spirit of fair competition. The market must remain open for new entrepreneurs," she said.

The official also called for a consensus on a global digital service tax among member nations of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development,  regretting the US opposition to Europe's intention to tax tech giants.

Speaking about Chinese investments in Europe, Vestager noted that the commission's newly adopted White Paper on foreign subsidies makes Europe's stance clear. Companies benefiting from financial support of a non-EU government will need to notify the competent watchdog  of acquisitions of EU companies. The bloc will check if it serves Europe's interests.

The EU will be vigilant and not sacrifice fair competition, she vowed. The commission vice-president  also urged against "unlimited subsidies" amid the coronavirus crisis.

"Providing capitals is different from providing liquidity for immediate relief. For capital, we must be more stringent. There is no such thing as unlimited subsidies," Vestager said, stressing the importance of "sunset clauses."

The antitrust chief said that "taxpayers' money must come with strings attached," and businesses that were in difficulty before the pandemic should not benefit from COVID-19 crisis funds.

Related Topics

Europe China Facebook Company Fine Same Money Apple Market From Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

6 minutes ago

ADNOCâ€™s deal global vote of confidence in UAEâ€™ ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelorâ€™s de ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

2 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening wedding an ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.