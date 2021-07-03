MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2021) The EU's ban on certain single-use plastic products, including plates, cutlery, food containers and cotton buds, entered into force on Saturday.

"Today is the day! Europe waves goodbye to: Single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks & cotton buds, cups, food & beverage containers made of expanded polystyrene & all products made of oxo-degradable plastic," the EU Commissioner for Environment, Oceans and Fisheries Virginijus Sinkevicius said on Twitter.

The new rules were announced by the EU Commission on May 31. By July 3, the member states were to ensure that the products for which an affordable plastic-free alternative is available are no longer sold on the EU market.

Other plastic products, such as fishing gear, single use plastic bags, bottles, beverage and food containers for immediate consumption, packets and wrappers, tobacco filters, sanitary items and wet wipes, should be limited in use.

The new rules come into force under the Single-Use Plastics Directive which states that the EU is reducing the number of plastic waste, tackling 10 single-use plastic items and fishing gear that account for most littered items found on EU beaches.