EU's Barnier Delivers Stark Warning On Future UK Trade Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

EU's Barnier delivers stark warning on future UK trade deal

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier warned Wednesday that Britain's appetite for an ambitious trade deal with Europe after Brexit could go badly unsatisfied given Prime Minister Boris Johnson's demands.

Speaking to MEPs in the European Parliament, Barnier regretted that Johnson's new government had expressed its intention to "reverse the commitments" on trade made by his predecessor Theresa May.

These pledges were part of a non-binding "political declaration" on the future relationship between the EU and UK. It stands beside a highly contentious, binding withdrawal deal which has failed to win approval in British parliament.

In addition to rejecting the divorce terms, Johnson's negotiators have asked that Britain be allowed to widely diverge from EU rules after Brexit, all while securing a highly ambitious trade deal with Europe.

European Parliament's Brexit coordinator, MEP and former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt, dismissed that stance.

"We are not stupid and we will not kill our own companies. We will defend our own economy and we'll never accept Singapore by the North Sea," he said to cheers and boos from MEPs.

