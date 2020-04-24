UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Barnier Deplores Lack Of Progress In Brexit Talks

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 05:22 PM

EU's Barnier deplores lack of progress in Brexit talks

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations.

"To tell you the truth..

our objective that we had for tangible progress, this objective has only been partially achieved," Barnier told a news conference after the talks.

"The United Kingdom did not want to engage seriously on a certain number of fundamental issues," he added.

Related Topics

Progress United Kingdom Brexit

Recent Stories

PIA reduces special flights’ fares by 20% to 30%

8 minutes ago

German Cup final postponed

49 seconds ago

NAB files reference against Gwadar revenue officer ..

51 seconds ago

Experts trash Trump idea of injecting disinfectant ..

9 minutes ago

Distt admin to ensure implementation of precaution ..

9 minutes ago

400 food packages distributed among poor families ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.