EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations.

"To tell you the truth..

our objective that we had for tangible progress, this objective has only been partially achieved," Barnier told a news conference after the talks.

"The United Kingdom did not want to engage seriously on a certain number of fundamental issues," he added.