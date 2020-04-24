UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Barnier Deplores No Progress In Brexit Talks

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 09:18 PM

EU's Barnier deplores no progress in Brexit talks

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit trade talks on Friday, accusing Britain of stalling negotiations.

Barnier reported his concern at the end of a week of talks, which came amid the added urgency of the coronavirus pandemic that has shattered the economy in Europe.

"To tell you the truth.. our objective that we had for tangible progress, this objective has only been partially achieved," a testy Barnier told a news conference after the talks.

"The United Kingdom did not want to engage seriously on a certain number of fundamental issues." Britain left the European Union on January 31 and both sides have until the end of the year to forge a new basis for relations, barring an extension that Barnier confirmed London still refuses.

"We need real progress by the month of June if we want to find a deal by the end of the year that meets the level of our interdependence and our geographic proximity," Barnier said.

Britain "cannot refuse to extend transition and at the same time slow down discussions on important areas," he added.

The trade talks entered high gear with a first round in March, but quickly fell victim to the COVID-19 crisis when Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost both tested positive with the virus.

Talks were suspended for six weeks as each side focused on the deadly virus and explored ways to hold the talks that involve more than 100 negotiators on each side.

The lack of progress will feed fears that no deal will be reached by December 31, meaning that WTO rules with high tariffs and customs barriers would come into force between the UK and EU.

That prospect is especially alarming given the cataclysmic recession already facing the continent that cross-Channel chaos would only make worse.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been hospitalised because of the virus, refuses to be swayed, with his government insisting that the current deadline must stand.

- 'Crystal clear' - Unacceptable for Johnson is that an extension would also extend the so-called transition period, in which Britain must obey EU rules and regulations during the course of negotiations.

The thorny topics remain as they have been from the start of talks: fishing, maintaining fair trade standards, as well as the very architecture of the agreement.

London is trying to negotiate a series of packages in different domains including fishing, goods, aviation, justice and energy. But EU leaders want a single overarching accord.

The thorny problem of fishing rights -- hugely important to several key EU states, notably France -- could alone derail the whole process.

"There will be no agreement on a trade deal without a deal on fishing. That should be crystal clear to the UK," Barnier said.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Europe France European Union London David Progress Same United Kingdom Brexit January March June December From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

21 minutes ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

2 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to ’10 million m ..

2 hours ago

DAMAC Foundation pledges AED1 million to provide 1 ..

2 hours ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen announces ..

3 hours ago

UVAS tops among Pakistani universities in Times Hi ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.