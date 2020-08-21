The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday said he was worried and "disappointed" at the lack of progress in the latest round of Brexit trade talks

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2020 ) :The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday said he was worried and "disappointed" at the lack of progress in the latest round of Brexit trade talks.

"Those who were hoping for negotiations to move swiftly forward this week will have been disappointed," Barnier told reporters after the seventh round of talks with Britain ended in Brussels.

"And, unfortunately, I too am frankly disappointed and concerned and surprised as well," he added.