Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Friday said he was disappointed by what he said was Britain's lack of ambition in pursuing a trade deal with Europe and deplored a lack of progress in the latest round of post-Brexit talks.

Apart from some "modest openings", Barnier said "no progress has been possible on the more difficult subjects.""We were also disappointed by the lack of ambition on the UK side in other areas too, which are not the centre of negotiations, but which are important and symbolic," Barnier told a news conference after the video talks.