UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU's Barnier Says 'our Responsibility' To Help Brexit Talks Succeed

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:41 PM

EU's Barnier says 'our responsibility' to help Brexit talks succeed

EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said it was "our responsibility" to help trade talks with Britain succeed, as London and Brussels pressed on with a last-gasp push for a deal

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said it was "our responsibility" to help trade talks with Britain succeed, as London and Brussels pressed on with a last-gasp push for a deal.

"It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success," Barnier wrote on Twitter, insisting "the next few days are important" for striking an accord.

Related Topics

Twitter Brussels London Brexit

Recent Stories

Iftikhar Ahmed makes 102 run off 48 balls in first ..

5 minutes ago

UAE and Israel discuss cooperation in infrastructu ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

12 minutes ago

Horticulturists need to enhance mango produce

20 seconds ago

Kremlin Slams as 'Bullshit' Recent UK Reports Abou ..

21 seconds ago

Kremlin Spokesman Refutes Claims of Russia's Invol ..

23 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.