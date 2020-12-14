EU's Barnier Says 'our Responsibility' To Help Brexit Talks Succeed
Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:41 PM
EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said it was "our responsibility" to help trade talks with Britain succeed, as London and Brussels pressed on with a last-gasp push for a deal
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Monday said it was "our responsibility" to help trade talks with Britain succeed, as London and Brussels pressed on with a last-gasp push for a deal.
"It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success," Barnier wrote on Twitter, insisting "the next few days are important" for striking an accord.