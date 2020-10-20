The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain Tuesday to use the little time that remains to clinch a post-Brexit deal, with London refusing to restart talks until Brussels signals willingness to make concessions

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier urged Britain Tuesday to use the little time that remains to clinch a post-Brexit deal, with London refusing to restart talks until Brussels signals willingness to make concessions.

"My message: we should be making the most out of the little time left. Our door remains open," Barnier tweeted after a phone call with his UK counterpart David Frost.