EU's Barnier Wishes Britain's Johnson 'a Speedy Recovery'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 09:25 PM

EU's Barnier wishes Britain's Johnson 'a speedy recovery'

EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted wishes for "a speedy recovery" to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday after the latter said he was infected with COVID-19

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted wishes for "a speedy recovery" to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday after the latter said he was infected with COVID-19.

Barnier -- who revealed March 19 that he too has come down with the illness from the new coronavirus and was self-isolating -- used a hashtag urging European unity.

"Wishing a speedy recovery to PM Boris Johnson. My thoughts are with him and, indeed, with all families in the UK and across Europe & the world that are affected by coronavirus," Barnier tweeted.

"I am convinced Europe can overcome these difficulties together.

#StrongerTogether." The EU and Britain have suspended their meetings meant to work out a treaty on future ties following the UK's exit in January from the European bloc.

Britain's lead negotiator in the talks, David Frost, also displayed virus symptoms, London said just two days after Barnier announced his positive result.

Johnson posted a video message to his Twitter account on Friday saying he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after developing "mild symptoms".

His health secretary, Matt Hancock, announced minutes later that he too had mild symptoms and had been tested positive.

