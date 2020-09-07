UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrel Comments On Reported Disappearance Of Belarusian Opposition Figures

EU's Borrel Comments on Reported Disappearance of Belarusian Opposition Figures

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Monday commented on the reported disappearance and mistreatment of several Belarusian opposition figures

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell on Monday commented on the reported disappearance and mistreatment of several Belarusian opposition figures.

Earlier in the day, the coordination council of the Belarusian opposition said a member of the council's presidium, Maria Kolesnikova, and two other team members were impossible to reach. The police, the Interior Ministry and the State Control Committee told Sputnik that they know nothing about a potential detention of these opposition figures.

"Arbitrary arrests and kidnappings on political grounds in Belarus, including this morning's brutal actions against Andrei Yahorau, Irina Sukhiy & Maria Kalesnikova, are unacceptable.

State authorities must stop intimidating citizens & violating their own laws and int. obligations," Borrel wrote on Twitter.

The council said that it was unable to reach its spokesman, Anton Rodnenkov, and executive secretary, Ivan Kravtsov.

The council was set up by the opposition members, who reject the results of a recent presidential election. State prosecutors launched a case against the council, suggesting that it could harm the country's security. The council says its goals and methods comply with the country's constitution.

