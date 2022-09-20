(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told the Politico newspaper on Tuesday that he supported the idea of creating an independent tribunal to investigate Russia's military operation in Ukraine and alleged war crimes committed as part of the hostilities.

"We're very much in favor of making the Russians accountable for what they have done. And since Russia and Ukraine are not part of the international penal court, it would be maybe a good idea to look for a special jurisdiction," Borrell told the media outlet on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

At the same time, the EU foreign policy head did not specify which Russian citizens, in his opinion, must be brought to trial.

In April, Borrell posted a tweet saying "This war will be won on the battlefield," which sparked a wave of criticism from Moscow. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, commenting on Borrell's words, suggested that the European Union would soon liquidate the position of chief diplomat, since the bloc had no foreign policy of its own and just followed the approach imposed by the United States.

In April, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said that a special mission had been created in the country to investigate war crimes allegedly committed by Russia. The mission included representatives of the French gendarmerie and the medical service of the French armed forces, officials from International Criminal Court, and forensic experts from Slovakia. On September 19, Ukrainian Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova also said that Washington was helping Kiev to carry out international investigations against Russians.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. Western countries have responded by imposing comprehensive sanctions against Russia, while also accusing Moscow of crimes against humanity, including atrocities in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. The Kremlin has denied the allegations and accused Kiev of hiding behind civilians and deploying weapons systems in civilian areas.