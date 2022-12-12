UrduPoint.com

EU's Borrell Calls Alleged Corruption In European Parliament 'Worrisome'

Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2022 | 02:00 PM

EU's Borrell Calls Alleged Corruption in European Parliament 'Worrisome'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Allegations that members of the European Parliament took bribes from Qatar is "very worrisome news," which, nevertheless, requires evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

On Friday, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I am not a judge, there is a process ongoing, certainly the news are very worrisome, very very worrisome. We are facing some events, some facts that certainly worry me as a former president of the European Parliament also," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Borrell said he has to "act according not only with the facts but with proving evidence" and cannot "go below the judiciary statements."

Related Topics

Corruption World Parliament Qatar Brussels From

Recent Stories

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan force ..

Attack on the Pakistani border by the Afghan forces in Chaman is a matter of con ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South ..

Dubai Customs shares digital experience with South Korean delegation

25 minutes ago
 TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collab ..

TECNO inaugurates amazing discount deals in Collaboration with Daraz 12:12 Year- ..

29 minutes ago
 PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test mat ..

PakVsEng: Pakistan at 319 for 9 in second Test match

47 minutes ago
 Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s ..

Commerce Minister rejects rumours of Pakistan’s default risk

2 hours ago
 Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at ..

Pakistan strongly condemn unprovoked ABF firing at Chaman

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.