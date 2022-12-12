MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2022) Allegations that members of the European Parliament took bribes from Qatar is "very worrisome news," which, nevertheless, requires evidence, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

On Friday, the Belgian authorities carried out several arrests and searches in Brussels in connection with an investigation into allegations of corruption in the European Parliament associated with the holding of the World Cup in Qatar.

"I am not a judge, there is a process ongoing, certainly the news are very worrisome, very very worrisome. We are facing some events, some facts that certainly worry me as a former president of the European Parliament also," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Borrell said he has to "act according not only with the facts but with proving evidence" and cannot "go below the judiciary statements."