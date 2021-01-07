(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday called the ongoing violence in the US Capitol building an "unseen assault on US democracy" and said that the results of the November 3 US presidential election should be respected.

"In the eyes of the world, American democracy tonight appears under siege. This is an unseen assault on US democracy, its institutions and the rule of law. This is not America. The election results of 3 November must be fully respected," Borrell tweeted.