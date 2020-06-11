UrduPoint.com
EU's Borrell Calls For Implementation Of South Sudan Peace Deal Amid Escalating Violence

EU's Borrell Calls for Implementation of South Sudan Peace Deal Amid Escalating Violence

The South Sudanese government should urgently implement all the terms of a peace deal in order to curtail the escalating violence in the African country, the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a declaration on Thursday

"The EU calls upon the South Sudanese government and all relevant stakeholders to redouble efforts to proceed in the timely implementation of the peace agreement through political compromise, to stop the widespread violence that is deeply impacting on the population of South Sudan," Borrell said.

The EU's foreign policy chief also called on the South Sudanese authorities to give humanitarian aid workers safe and unhindered access to those that need assistance, adding that lawmakers and ministers in the country must make serious progress on enacting political reforms.

In late February, South Sudanese President Salva Kiir and the former rebel leader Riek Machar agreed to form a unity government with the hopes of ending the country's long-running conflict and continuing inter-communal violence. A severe delay in the appointment of state governors is currently holding up the peace process and the enactment of reforms.

The International Committee of the Red Cross in May said that escalating violence in the state of Jonglei has left hundreds of people dead. The Human Rights Watch group has also reported several instances of security forces murdering civilians over recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the governments of the UK, US and Norway expressed their concern over an increase in violence in South Sudan in recent months.

